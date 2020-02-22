Hanau attacks show the danger posed by racist terrorists

Europe should fear Idlib, not the storm: A new influx of refugees is on the way

First of all, I would like to say "May God have mercy" on those who lost their lives, including Turkish citizens, as a result of attacks on the cafes where they were sitting in Hanau, Germany, on Wednesday night, and I wish a quick recovery to those injured in these attacks. While I say "May Allah give patience" to the relatives of those who lost their lives and were injured in these attacks, I need to state that all Muslims living in Germany, especially the Turks, have run out of patience.

While I was writing these lines, agencies began to announce that the Bild newspaper in Germany reported that the attacker found dead after the shootings in Hanau was an extreme right-wing racist and left a video discussing his murders.

Given that the police affirmed the news which had already been announced by Bild, which has strong police resources, attacks in Hanau are grave in terms of the extent to which racist terrorism in Germany has reached.

We are rightly very concerned by the events that followed the murders by the neo-Nazi terrorist organization National Socialist Underground (NSU). First, Walter Lübcke, president of the district of Hesse who embraced migrants in the state of Hesse, was murdered by neo-Nazis in front of his house. Later a neo-Nazi villain killed those on the road and in a döner restaurant after attacking a synagogue in Halle – both of which should have been a sign of alarm for all of Germany.

Before Wednesday night's atrocity in Hanau, German police caught a neo-Nazi racist gang with their guns and plans to attack mosques. Then came the attack in Hanau.

I reiterate that all foreigners living in Germany, but Turks and Muslims in particular, are concerned about the safety of their lives and property – which shows that the situation is very grave indeed.

We have said that attacks against Muslims have been escalating continuously in recent years. The annual police statistics have consistently proven how right we are about this.

Although the perpetrators of the murders seem to have committed this crime on their own, in fact, we see that they are all in contact through the same networks.

The main reason for the point we have reached today is the growing xenophobia in Germany, the anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-Turk and anti-Turkey attitudes, and the lack of measures taken against all of this. The result of the investigations and proceedings against the NSU terrorist organization has failed to satisfy anyone who is sensitive about the rule of law in Germany. Let me remind you that there are still many unanswered questions about how it is possible for the NSU terrorist organization to continue its existence for years and to commit one murder after another.

A group of police officers working at a police station in Frankfurt were involved in an incident in which a Turkish lawyer was intimidated with letters filled with neo-Nazi and racist content. There are still questions that we are waiting for answers to about this.

While neo-Nazi and racist terror groups are growing stronger, allegations against officers working in security units that are supposed to track and neutralize them urgently need to be dealt with more rigorously.

Media and politics bear a great responsibility for the recent escalating xenophobia and racist neo-Nazi violence in Germany.

Because of the reckless headlines and unfounded news in newspapers and magazines, prejudices against people who are identified as foreigners in public are constantly being provoked. Newspapers and magazines that do not write almost any lines on neo-Nazi terror have done great damage to society with publications that make people hostile to Muslims by daily imprinting a completely baseless concept that they call "Islamic terror."

Likewise, televisions have played a provocative role in the development of an attitude against the Turks, Turkey and Muslims in society with broadcasts that are unilateral and filled with untrue allegations against Turkey.

Far-right populist politicians have done, and are still doing their best, to skillfully take advantage of this environment and to turn the perceptions created, first against migrants, then against Muslims and Turks, into hatred.

I am actually very surprised at journalists who are surprised that far-right populist politicians succeed in elections. After all, the development they are surprised by is, in essence, their own work.

In the first place, however, these journalists should have learned lessons from the past and history and been much more responsible, careful and attentive. Unfortunately, it is not like that. Those who interpreted the murders by the NSU terrorist group as a showdown between döner restaurants for a long time said that the incident in Hanau Wednesday was also a showdown between foreign gangs even before the incident was clarified.

Enough is enough. Stop this irresponsible attitude in the face of neo-Nazi and racist terror!

The extent of the danger is obvious. Now is the time to take a stand against this great danger in solidarity with all foreigners in Germany, instead of reporting false news and comments about Muslims or eyeing ratings through sensational publications.

Terrorists like Tobias, a neo-Nazi racist, do not pose a danger on their own. They are members of the neo-Nazi terror network, which is finding better opportunities to get organized across Europe every day. The whole struggle against neo-Nazi racist terror is very important both in Germany and in Europe.

As the people who live in Germany who are determined to maintain democracy, we have to take a clear stand against neo-Nazi racist terror and the far-right populist parties and politicians who have caused this terror to escalate to these dimensions. In this way, we can fulfill our responsibility to set an example for all of Europe.