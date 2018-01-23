Running out of patience for YPG terrorism

Following the U.S.'s years-long refusal to comply with the requirements of a strategic alliance, Turkey finally launched one of the biggest counterterrorism operations in its history against the PKK's Syrian affiliate Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in Afrin in northern Syria near its border.

It should be emphasized that defining PYD and YGP terrorists as representative of Syrian Kurds and thus calling Turkey's cross-border operation against these terrorists as a war on Kurds means either that one is uninformed (very unlikely) or one is strictly manipulating the situation while supporting the brutal atrocities of a terrorist network.

Nevertheless, PYD and YPG terrorists do not separate themselves from PKK formations, and Turkey's long-time allies refrain from separating that group from the PKK, a brutal terrorist organization that has already been on Western states' lists of terrorist groups for many years.

Even the basic documents establishing the PYD confirm a dependency and attachment to the outlawed PKK.

No excuse such as the fight against Daesh should whitewash the dirty hands of that group, as its final goal is to establish a terrorist-controlled area, which is clearly not for the wellbeing of Kurds themselves.

Turkey launched the operation to defend its national borders from the YPG and Daesh, which cooperates closely as seen in Raqqa. It should be noted that the operation is of course not against Kurds. It would be very funny to claim that. Moreover, PKK, PYD and YPG's plans are completely against the welfare of Kurds in Syria, as well as other ethnic groups such as Turkmens and Arabs. We have seen how ethnic cleansing was carried out by the PYD in northern Syria.

Leaving Raqqa in a ceremonial frame, last month, Daesh members infiltrated other parts of Syria as a result of clear cooperation with the YPG. Jets of certain Western powers accompanied Daesh convoys leaving Raqqa, as observed in documents revealing the cooperation. Those Daesh factions now pose an additional threat to Turkey, which requires more security measures.

The Afrin offensive, Operation Olive Branch, will be completed as soon as it achieves the goals of peace and welfare of the people in the area who have been oppressed by the PYD.

Additionally, it should be noted that last weeks' game of words played by different U.S. institutions following Ankara's reaction in response to news reports that a border force of 30,000 YPG members would be established by Washington in northern Syria is a clear example of hypocrisy.

Alliances merit honesty, not dirty political games, even the though national interests of each state are their priorities.