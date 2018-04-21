Early elections for a stronger Turkey, more peaceful region

Following the April 16, 2017 referendum, which paved the way for a system change in Turkey (despite internal and international efforts to manipulate the political process), Ankara had passed through a period of transition. During the campaigns for the April 16 referendum in Europe last year, many European states took a clear position in favor of the "no" vote and attempted to manipulate the political processes in Turkey. Actors in the international arena made efforts to corner Ankara.

No matter the global and regional crises forcing all countries to comply with the necessities of the new balances, Ankara managed to continue governing with the old system, as well. However, on the other hand, the choice of the Turkish people to change the old governmental system also needed to be heard as soon as possible.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent announcement for early elections to be held on June 24 came in the midst of a global chaos and Turkey's need for a rapid implementation of the presidential government system. Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli also declared the urgency of early elections in such an environment.

Meanwhile, the chaos in the international arena accelerated. At the global level, questions such as if a third world war is coming to scene or the Cold War era is again becoming an actuality have been starting to be asked frequently. The tension between Russia and leading Western countries revitalized the debate on the Cold War, as fronts of the two sides.The Syrian war, terrorist factions threatening Turkey's security and territorial integrity and the war-torn countries' refugee flows continued to be a matter of concern for Ankara. Turkey's legitimate and determined steps such as Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch in Syria against terrorist groups such as Daesh and the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed People's Protection Units (YPG) managed to destroy the threats, however, as the risk has never been completely eliminated, a stronger leadership became vital.The urgency in the international arena and Turkey's neighborhood made the early election option more urgent than ever. Now, until the June 24 elections, we will absolutely come across steps from European countries to manipulate the election campaigns.

An initial announcement came from Austria that Turkish politicians would not be allowed in Austria. And statements such as the U.S. declaration of concern for the argument that elections would be held in the midst of the emergency rule ignore the fact that France also had two elections in the midst of an extraordinary security environment.

All these statements will absolutely increase, which would also confirm the urgency of Turkey to take serious steps. If those who were uneasy with Ankara's self-confidence started to murmur, it means that we are on the right track.