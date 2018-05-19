Jerusalem crisis has already put world peace at risk

Following Washington's provocative move to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds (Jerusalem), the global world order accelerated its shift to chaotic disorder. World peace, which was already suffering from many complicated conflicts, is now being hit by the triggered crisis in the Middle East. Israel's killing of 62 Palestinian civilians, including babies, and wounding 2,500 others is in itself enough to prove the ambiguous future of world peace.

As the world witnesses these atrocities, Turkey, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has taken a step to be the voice against the global injustice currently going on in the Palestinian land. Since the first day U.S. President Donald Trump declared his controversial decision on Jerusalem, President Erdoğan has been doing his best in order to solve this crisis by taking serious steps against the inhumane happenings in the region.

With the aim of preventing the crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli state – mass murder targeting Palestinians – President Erdoğan had various phone conversations with the world leaders. He called for the leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to gather in Istanbul to find a solution and get united against injustice and provocation while prominent international organizations like the United Nations and world powers remain silent or sometimes even show a supportive stance for Israel or the United States. The OIC's extraordinary Al-Quds summit is the one and only example of an organization to defend the rights of the Palestinian people, i.e. the rights of all humanity.

The world powers' silence on the killing of 62 people committed by the Israeli forces means they approve their inhumane attacks and brutality. That's what put world peace at risk. Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said to the world that Israel will not stop its atrocities during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the U.S. Embassy.

His reference to the Solomon Temple, Zion and a "history of 3,000 years" in his provocative speech confirms the fact that the Al-Aqsa Mosque might be the next target of his state's attacks. Simply put, a complete destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque can be the upcoming brutal project of the Zionist state, which will absolutely increase the regional and accordingly, global, chaos.

Such chaos can only be prevented by steps taken by Ankara to break the silence of the world powers and stand for justice. That's why President Erdoğan has been trying to prevent such an inhumane position. Accordingly, he is again criticized for his stance on the Jerusalem crisis by those who prompt such injustice at a global level. No matter, President Erdoğan is determined to continue being the voice of the oppressed from Gaza to the Rohingya people, giving a lesson in morality to those who fail to take any concrete steps.