Turkey's elections and the choices of outsiders

In the midst of the electoral campaigns, we have once again observed the deep interest of the Western press as well as Western envoys in Turkey for the rivals of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Without actually focusing on their election promises or visions, opposition candidates are being presented as the "best" choices of the Western world for their "anti-Erdoğan obsession".

Muharem İnce of the Republican People's Party (CHP), who has not been able to receive his party's support for the chairmanship of his party for years, has been portrayed as a perfect "tool" to combat Erdoğan, as the agendas of some Western ambassadors in Ankara are busy holding appointments with the CHP's candidate for presidency.

He recently met with some Western ambassadors, while a second gathering is planned for the coming week with five more envoys, according to İnce during a TV interview.

Claims that he was asked whether "he would prosecute Erdoğan if he is elected" by a European ambassador were denied by the Danish ambassador a few days after reports on the allegation.

However, it is clear that he is not discussing the well-being of the Turkish people with Western representatives.

During a recent interview with the German Bild newspaper, the first question was again whether he would start a "revenge process" against Erdoğan.

Since the start of the Arab Spring in 2011, Turkey was considered the next in a line of countries effected after Egypt and Tunisia. For that reason, the Gezi protests and the Dec. 17 and 25 judicial coup attempts against the democratically elected government were staged.

It is clear that the June 24 elections are another opportunity to continue these plots.

As Erdoğan, who is the top target of some in the West, continues to campaign with positive poll figures, İnce is provided endless support by his "outside friends."

Outsiders, of course, do not put all their eggs in one basket.

Other candidates have also been given opportunities to promote their campaigns in foreign newspapers and green lights for their meetings to be held in European cities; while Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) face road blocks at every turn.

Just like the previous elections, artificial combinations will not fit with the realities of Turkish people and Turkish society.

The calculations of outsiders will result in their own disappointment.

An interesting election period continues.The final word will be the decision of the Turkish people, not the suggestions and directives of outsiders.