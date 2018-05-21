Who pulls Donald Trump's strings?

At this point, one would not have wandered into the realm of conspiracy theories if one were to confess the following: Everything that happened in the Middle East since U.S. President Donald Trump took office were parts of a broader blueprint. That blueprint was drawn by a Zionist clique that reigns between Washington and Tel Aviv. That group is subscribes to an archaic, religious and irredentist ideology. The same clique, whose poster boy in the U.S. is Mr. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, seems to have total control over U.S. foreign policy. The Zionist clique implemented its original plan successfully at times. Other times, it failed miserably. In other words, we are not talking about an almighty force here. But that doesn't mean that they have plenty of economic, political and military power at their disposal.

The Zionist clique, which became active upon Mr. Trump's election victory in 2016, primarily aims to ensure Israel's security and, going forward, hopes to add to the country's accomplishments. For the sake of Israel's security, they want to contain Iran and remove it from regional politics. The other country that Tel Aviv considers a serious threat is Turkey. As such, Israel fights an open war against Tehran as it carries out a veiled campaign against the Turks. By accomplishments, the Zionist clique means the transformation of Jerusalem into Israel's capital and the territorial disintegration of Palestine. A multi-layered strategy was developed for this purpose. Some of the steps taken in accordance with this strategy, mentioned below, could reveal its main objectives.

Donald Trump traveled to Riyadh on his first foreign trip to pose for a picture with the King of Saudi Arabia and the leader of the United Arab Emirates next to an infamous orb. In other words, his first foreign policy move was to secure the loyalty of certain Gulf countries in order to take advantage of sectarian tensions in the Muslim world and enlist the services of Gulf leaders to counterbalance Iran. At the same time, this step facilitated financial contributions by the Gulf to the Zionist clique's region wide operations. As a matter of fact, there were attempts to ensure that countries which refused to join the Gulf consortium led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would fall into line. The Qatar blockade was a case in point.

The same group unsuccessfully attempted to create an independent statelet in northern Iraq by encouraging Masoud Barzani to hold an independence referendum last year. Although the stated purpose of this move was to cut Tehran's access to Syria, it posed a threat to Turkey's vital interests. At the same time, the Zionist clique interfered in Lebanese politics, as Prime Minister Saad Hariri took refuge in Saudi Arabia before returning to his country.

Having secured the loyalty of certain Gulf leaders, the group proceeded to launch the operation it had been planning for a long time. It related to the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and minimizing the Iranian influence over Syria. Shortly afterwards, the Trump administration took a provocative step to announce that it would move the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. At the same time, Israel started targeting Iranian positions in Syria. After changing Jerusalem's legal status, the group will presumably proceed to take apart the State of Palestine and split its lands between Israel, Egypt and Jordan. The final hurdle in the implementation of this plan is the removal of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from power.

To summarize, the Zionist clique does not offer peace, stability and welfare to the region. Quite the contrary, their future steps will fuel new tensions and even place Israel's own security at risk. The territorial disintegration of Palestine, changing the legal status of Jerusalem, Syria's division and the creation of a terrorist-controlled statelet on Turkey's southern border is not ideal for the Middle East. Ideally, Israel's right to exist must be recognized, the State of Palestine must be established, Bashar Assad must be removed from power, Iran's negative influence must be contained and, as Turkey repeatedly stressed, the fundamental rights of the Muslim world and the Middle East must be respected. To accomplish this goal, Turkey, the European Union and Russia need to take certain steps.