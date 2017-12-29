Turkey to purchase air-to-air missiles from US defense giant

Turkey will purchase air-to-air missiles from U.S. defense giant Raytheon Co, which has been awarded a $634 million contract for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"Raytheon Missile Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $634,204,347 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) production Lot 31" Pentagon said in a statement, adding that the system includes the missile, spares and telemetry kits.

It said the contract involves sales to Japan, South Korea, Morocco, Poland, Indonesia, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Bahrain and Qatar.