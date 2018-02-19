Turkish defense giant eyes Asian countries for aviation exports

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) is in intensive contact with Asian countries for the export of air platforms that it has developed.

TAI participated in the Singapore Airshow on Feb. 6-11 to showcase the products of the Turkish defense industry, such as the T129 ATAK Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopter, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ANKA and the T625 General Purpose Helicopter.

The company, which exhibited models of the said vehicles at the Singapore Airshow, one of Asia's most important aviation events, hosted and interviewed top delegations of regional countries at its stand.

TAI, which has been carrying out an export-oriented shuttles diplomacy with the countries of the region, held talks with the related parties at the fair for the T625 General Purpose Helicopter, which is expected to make its first flight this year, in addition to the ANKA.

TAI officials stressed that the negotiations for the signing of the ATAK helicopter continues with Pakistan, noting that they talked to Malaysia and Indonesia for the ANKA UAV.

Stating that a significant distance was covered in terms of the ANKA negotiations with Malaysia, the sources said there were also positive developments in Singapore regarding the T625 helicopter, as well as the ATAK and ANKA.

A serious network is being established in the region for the T129 ATAK in addition to Pakistan, while the Philippines and Thailand are also among the countries interviewed.

Officials said high-level talks between Singapore and the defense minister, as well as meetings between the Philippines and the Undersecretary of Defense and Malaysia and the Air Force Chief of Staff, have given momentum to export efforts.

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, who visited Singapore last year, said Singapore is Turkey's access door to the region, adding that they aim to develop relations with the countries in the region. He also noted that Turkey wishes to work together with the regional countries in the fight against terror in addition to increasing trade and investments.

Stressing that Turkey needs to pay closer attention to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Yıldırım pointed out that the association has the potential of a population of 600 million along with the world's sixth largest economy.