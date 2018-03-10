Turkish defense industry to showcase products at Doha defense exhibition

The Turkish defense industry will feature a strong participation in the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018), which will be held in Qatar's capital Doha, with land, air and naval platforms, which have recently stood out with their achievements on the field.

The sixth installment of DIMDEX 2018 will be held at the Qatar National Convention Center in Qatar's capital Doha on March 12-14.

More than 180 companies, 380 official delegations, "national participation" from 40 countries and participants from 90 countries are expected to visit DIMDEX 2018, which will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and hosted and organized by Qatar Armed Forces.

Having participated in the fair four times since 2010, Turkey's recent "national participation" was in 2016 with 24 companies on a national area of 295 square meters.

Defense and Aerospace Industry Exporters' Association (SSI) and 33 companies will participate in this year's exhibition under the coordination of Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM). The size of the Turkish national area will be 2,413 square meters.

Turkey gives great importance to cooperation with countries in the defense industry in Gulf Region. It is aimed to develop cooperation with the countries in every field. Carrying relations based on mutual trust, common values and interest to a more advanced point, as well as the exports of the products to be jointly produced, is reported to contribute to the development of the armed forces of both Turkey and regional countries and the establishment of stability and security in the region at the same time.

Especially Nurol Makina's Ejder Yalçın 4x4 Armored Combat Vehicle, Baykar Makina's armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Bayraktar TB2 and Yonca-Onuk's MRTP boat family products are expected to be at the forefront in the fair where a large number of domestic products will be exhibited.

At the end of last year, it was announced that Qatar had decided to add about 400 Ejder Yalçın armored vehicles to its inventory. Equipped with desert camouflage, Ejder Yalçın vehicles were publicly displayed for the first time during the military parade held within the scope of Qatar National Day events. Ejder Yalçın will be showcased this time in the fair.

Qatar is of special importance for the defense industry since it is the first country to export an aerial vehicle from Turkey with Bayraktar Mini UAV. With reference to the distance Turkey has covered in the UAV technology and Qatar's past experience in Turkish products, Baykar Makina's armed UAV Bayraktar TB2 is considered among the Turkish defense industry products that can stand out in this year's fair.

Qatar has been using the products of Turkish producers for many years on the naval platforms. Finally, in DIMDEX 2016, a contract worth of 41 million euros was signed between Y

onca-Onuk and the Qatar Naval Forces Command. With this signature, 6 MRTP 20s (high-speed patrol boats) were bound by contract. It is expected that the MRTP family will draw quite an interest in the fair with its diversity.