Turkish defense industry showcases products at defense fair in Doha

The Turkish defense industry demonstrated its strong presence at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018) by participating in the event with 33 companies.

DIMDEX 2018 kicked off at the Qatar National Convention Center in Qatar's capital Doha yesterday.

National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, and Undersecretary for Defense Industries (SSM) İsmail Demir attended the opening ceremony.

While 180 companies showcase their products at DIMDEX 2018 held under the patronage of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, emir of the State of Qatar, and hosted and organized by the Qatar Armed Forces, participants from 90 countries were expected to attend the event.Having started as an event for the maritime defense industry, DIMDEX has expanded its scope over the years and turned into an exhibition where aerospace, electronic systems and land systems are exhibited.

Turkey participates in this year's exhibition with Defense and Aerospace Industry Exporters' Association (SSI) and 33 companies under the coordination of the SSM. The size of the area covered by the said firms is around 2,413 square meters.Companies and institutions including UNIFO, Garanti Giyim, TRANSVARO, DEARSAN, TÜBİTAK BİLGEM, MILSOFT, Meteksan Savunma, SDT, Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, TAIS, ASELSAN, İşbir Elektrik, Nurol Makina, Sarsılmaz, ROKETSAN, Gül Otomotiv, HAVELSAN, Yonca-Onuk, Aksa Run Flat (TEKCAN), TURMAKS, SİMBT, AVS, Kale Havacılık, Medyacity, Savunma Teknolojileri Mühendislik ve Ticaret AŞ., AN GROUP, ANKAREF, Kale Kalıp, DESAN, Akademi Sancak, CTECH, TÜBİTAK SAGE and SBI Bilişim participated from Turkey and exhibited their products and capabilities.

Turkish firms stand out with their solutions for armored vehicles, kamikaze drones, high-speed boats, weapons systems, ammunition and simulators.

Canikli, Akar and Demir visited the booths of the Turkish companies after the opening ceremony and got information about the products and projects.

Turkey gives great importance to cooperation with countries in the defense industry in Gulf region. It is aimed to develop cooperation with the countries in every field.

Carrying relations based on mutual trust, common values and interest to a more advanced point, as well as the exports of the products to be jointly produced, DIMDEX is reported to contribute to the development of the armed forces of both Turkey and regional countries and the establishment of stability and security in the region at the same time.