Turkey's first domestic air-to-air missiles ready for further tests in months

Following their successful ground tests, Turkey's first homegrown air-to-air missiles, Gökdoğan (Peregrine) and Bozdoğan (Merlin) will undergo some more tests in the last quarter of 2018.

Development works on Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan from GÖKTUĞ air-to-air missile systems family are in progress. The work was showcased by Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) at the 13th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2017).

Following their introduction at the IDEF in May 2017, both missiles underwent ballistic launches from the ground. These tests measured the rockets' engine performance, without the guidance and the ability to destroy targets. The tests were successfully completed in the Black Sea province of Sinop.

As part of the missile development program, live targets will be shot from the ground in the last quarter of this year, followed by air launches. The project for Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan missiles is expected to be completed by 2020. SAGE will transfer the project to a producer after completion of the development process. SAGE's work on air-to-air missiles began in 2013. It developed Gökdoğan, as a short range, high maneuverability, infra-red seeker, and Bozdoğan as a long-range, active radar seeker missile.

The missiles are equipped with high thrust-low smoke solid fuel technology, full electronic rocket engine safe start and ignition system with high reliability and safety level, and continuous fuse for high safety and reliability.

Conducting research and development activities involving the engineering and prototype production of the defense systems starting from the basic research and conceptual design of these systems, SAGE runs a majority of the projects jointly with related industrial establishments.

The institute has undertaken successful projects such as "Precision Guidance Kit" (HGK), a GPS/INS guidance kit that turns existing dumb bombs into smart weapons; Stand-off Missile (SOM); Penetrator Bomb (NEB), a concrete penetrator system with multiple warhead systems; and Wing Assisted Guidance Kit (KGK) that affords guidance and long-range capability to general purpose bombs.