Turkey, Nigeria sign wide-reaching military training agreement

Turkey and Nigeria have signed an agreement in the field of military training, the Turkish government's Official Gazette announced Monday.

The two countries will be cooperating in the field of military training and mechanism as part of the agreement signed in Turkey's capital Ankara.

The cooperation will be extended to sectors of business cooperation, peacekeeping supports, fight against piracy, institutionalized training, delegations and personnel exchanges, humanitarian aid and more.

The two parties will also cooperate in promoting and archiving military history, museum establishments and exchange of information concerning military education.

The agreement will enable the two countries to train submarine officers, petty officers and international divers. Special courses will be given on ways to search planted explosives, operating advanced explosive devices, and similar subjects.

Turkey and Nigeria have continued to develop political and economic ties. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Complex in Ankara last November, where the two leaders discussed bilateral and international issues ranging from education to anti-terrorism efforts against Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).