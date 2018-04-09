Number of ANKA-S UAVs in Turkish army's inventory rises to 6

The number of ANKA-S unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the inventory of the Turkish Air Forces Command rose to six.

In a written statement released by the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) on Sunday, it was reported that the ANKA-S UAV, manufactured by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), has been developed in order to be used day and night, including in bad weather, for reconnaissance, surveillance, fixed and mobile target detection and identification, and target-oriented real-time image intelligence tasks. It also has the ability to be controlled through national satellites.

The statement also said that these unmanned aerial vehicles were produced within the scope of the contract signed between SSM and TAI to meet the operational needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) , while two more ANKA-S's were added to the units delivered to Turkish Air Force Command and used effectively in the field, thus increasing the total number of these UAVs in the inventory to six.

Meanwhile, a total of 46 Bayraktar TB2s, another unmanned aircraft produced under the contract signed between SSM and the private sector, are reported to have been delivered to security forces so far; thus the total number of unmanned aerial vehicles in the security forces inventory increased to 52.

In the statement, it was emphasized that the production of the unmanned aerial vehicles ANKA-S and Bayraktar TB2 produced by domestic and national means will continue in line with the needs of security forces.