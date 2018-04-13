Pakistani navy launches vessel designed in Turkey

PNS Moawin, a Turkish-designed Pakistan Navy ship has successfully completed its first sea trials, the designer firm said yesterday.

The 158-meter Pakistan Navy Fleet Tanker (PNFT) was designed by Turkish defense contractor STM and built by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

According to STM's website the ship embarked on its maiden voyage on March 31, 2018. The ships crews, shipyard personnel, 30 STM staffs and representatives from several Turkish companies attended the first sea voyage.

"The results achieved in the trials of the vessel, which is the first of its kind in its class in terms of its brand-new design, and in which many local industrial products have been used, are a source of pride for the Pakistan-Turkey defense cooperation," STM added.

The fleet tanker project contract was signed on Jan. 22, 2013.

"The project is the first in the naval ship construction between two friendly and brotherly countries, Pakistan and Turkey, and a very important, distinguished and unique cooperation project in the field of defense and shipbuilding industry," the STM said. The tanker has a displacement 16,400 tons and can travel at speeds up to 20 knots per hour (around 37 kmh).