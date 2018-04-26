Mass production of Altay tank to strengthen Turkish defense industry

In a major development for the Turkish defense industry, Istanbul-based armored vehicle manufacturer BMC won Tuesday the contract to mass produce Turkey's next-generation main battle tank (MBT), Altay.

The deal to mass produce Turkey's first ever fully indigenous tank will strengthen the country's defense industry while creating huge economic value.

Following the bidding process the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) would now hold talks on the deal with BMC to mass produce and develop the battle tank, an SSM source said on condition of anonymity.

Studies for a modern battle tank to serve the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) began at the end of the 1990s. The first stage focused on the production of foreign tanks in Turkey with local partners and searches in that direction continued until 2004.

In May 2004, however, the Defense Industry Executive Committee changed directions and made a key decision to "create new supply models based on domestic production and original design, with the maximum use of national resources and facilities for a series of projects, including a modern MBT."

Turkish automobile giant Otokar won the bid to develop Altay prototypes using local resources and facilities. The company developed a number of prototypes, which successfully went through a series of tests.

In the later phase of the project, three companies, namely Otokar, BMC and FNSS, bid to mass produce some 250 units of the tank. After some thorough evaluation, the contract for engine development and mass production of the tank was awarded to BMC, as part of the Power Group Development Project.

Altay, which is set to become TSK's most important front-line vehicle, will contribute to the country's defense and its defense industry.

Starting off with 250 vehicles, the number will gradually be raised to 1,000; boosting Turkey's ground forces inventory to great extent.

Meanwhile, the economic size of the project, spread over more than 20 years, is expected to reach $25 to $30 billion.

The mass production phase of Altay will see the maximum contribution by a number of local producers, including BMC, ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, and the Machinery and Chemical Industry Institute (MKEK).

In reply to some speculations about the tank's engine, SSM Undersecretary İsmail Demir said that there was no issue regarding the engine, to be developed locally under the Power Group Development Project, initiated specifically for the Altay MBT.

Classified as a "Third Generation Advanced" tank, Altay will be equipped with state of the technology, capable of providing all kinds of tactical support for a 21st-century army.

Altay's holds an edge over other new-generation tanks in the fact that it was developed from a conceptual design stage by taking the present and future combat situations into consideration.

The tank is expected to become a critical element for the Turkish military in future thanks to its excellent mobility, superior firepower and durability.

The MBT performed very well as it underwent some of the most grueling tests in multiple terrains and climatic conditions.

Altay's will have a 120-millimeter 55-caliber smoothbore gun as its main armament. Its next-generation fire control system will allow the user to shoot targets in motion with a high accuracy rate. The tank will also feature a 12.7-millimeter remote-controlled turret and a 7.62-millimeter tower-mounted firearm for residential areas and fire support.

It will also feature composite armor to withstand the impact of shrapnel, bullets, missiles or shells, protecting its crew from enemy fire.

Meanwhile, a life support system, additional mine protection kit, auxiliary power group, laser warning system, and a 360-degree situational awareness system are among the other important elements of the Altay MBT. ISTANBUL / DAILY SABAH WITH AA