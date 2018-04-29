Turkey develops long-range grenade launcher ammunition

Turkey has developed a new high-speed and long-range grenade launcher ammunition for use during anti-terror operations.

The state-run Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK) developed MOD78-HE grenade launcher munition for the Turkish Armed Forces.

The ammunition, which will be used in MK-19, a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher (AGL), has a 10-meter-diameter destructive impact from a 2,000-meter-range fire.

It has the capability to destroy terror elements in asymmetrical war conditions and in urban warfare. It can also be used in an assault.

Currently, the Turkish army uses MK-19 automatic grenade launchers in its anti-terror operations.

Also, low speed and shorter-range ammunition are in use.

The mass production of the new ammunition is planned for June, while the certification process is ongoing.