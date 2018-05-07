Domestically developed howitzer to enter mass production

A new 105-millimeter lightweight towed howitzer weapon system, which will raise largely to the Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) logistical and tactical maneuverability, has been indigenously produced, Turkey's Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli announced on Saturday.

The new system, which is able to be airlifted and named Boran, has been successfully tested by the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKE), Canikli said in a message posted on his official social media account.

He underlined that Boran would serve the Turkish ranger and infantry troops in the operations."The weapon, which has modern command and fire control systems, is able to identify targets," he said.

He added that Boran was made ready in a short time and it has a range of 17 kilometers (11 miles).

The 1,720-kilogram (3,792 pounds) howitzer is consonant with Sikorsky S-70 and Chinook CH-47 helicopters.

"Boran can calculate, and target without usual deployment procedures due to its fire control systems," he said.

The weapon's system can be used between the Celsius degrees of -32 and +44 nonstop for 8 hours, he noted.

Boran's mass production will be started by the end of 2018, he added.

Turkey produces several types of military supplies and vehicles such as unmanned air vehicles, kamikaze drones, tanks, rifles, satellites and rockets with its private and state-run companies in recent years.

The country's military products are in demand in international fairs, including Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) and the Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversity of Requirements and Capabilities (AFED).

The Turkish military has used locally made vehicles, weapons, and ammunition in the anti-terror Olive Branch Operation in Syria's northwestern province of Afrin.