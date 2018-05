Turkey's plan to build the country's first aircraft carrier is slowly taking shape as İÇDAŞ, a leading Turkish heavy industries company, started the construction of a $50-million dry dock at its Çanakkale shipyard.

A report in the Turkish language daily, Star, claimed that İÇDAŞ will use its own resources to build the 370-meter-long and 70-meter-wide aircraft carrier.

The construction work is expected to create significant employment opportunities.