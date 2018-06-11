Turkish defense giant ASELSAN develops 'body scanner' for civilian needs

Producing solutions for civilian needs with its military experience in radar, defense giant ASELSAN has taken an important step to develop "body scanners" that have recently begun to be used at airports and can detect dangerous objects hidden under clothes. The device will also be used in crowded public spaces such as coach stations, subways, shopping malls, and stadiums.

According to the Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems Sector Presidency's assessment, the company can rapidly develop products that can respond to the civilian radar needs of domestic and foreign customers by using the accumulated knowledge and technologies in radar. In this respect, with Turkey's needs in mind, projects have been initiated in a series of areas, including 3-Dimensional Security Radar.

In this context, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK)-backed 3-D Security Radar Technology Development Project was launched in January 2015 and was completed at the end of last year.

In this project, a step frequency scanning radar prototype with an ultra-wide band and sparsely populated MIMO antenna array was developed. Tests confirmed that metallic/non-metallic weapons and knife targets hidden under clothes were displayed successfully.

The size of the projects was also illustrated with the visual representation of the 3-D Security Radar product configuration and the visuals of the user image unit of the radar.

With purchases made by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority, a number of body scanners started being used in airports last year. The device that scans the bodies of passengers in seconds also displays the information on the screen.