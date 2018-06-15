Deal for engine production of domestic tank Altay inked

The Altay Tank Power Group Development Project Agreement has been signed between the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) and BMC Automotive Industry and Trade Inc.

In the statement released from SSM, it was noted that the signing ceremony was held at the undersecretariat's campus with Undersecretary for Defense Industries İsmail Demir and BMC Chairman Ethem Sancak in attendance.

According to the statement, the agreement covers the design, development, prototype production, testing and qualification of the ALTAY Main Battle Tank Power Group with the use of the existing domestic facilities and capabilities to the maximum extent, as well as its integration to the ALTAY Tank. Within the scope of the project, it was stated that a power group consisting of diesel engine with 1,500 horsepower, cross drive transmission, cooling package and related subsystems will be developed. "The testing and qualification activities of the domestic power group will be carried out at the test center to be established within the scope of the project. SSM will own the intellectual and industrial property rights to be developed and created under this project," the statement read.

ISSM announced on April 24 that it would initiate talks with BMC for the mass production of 250 Altay tanks and the development of a power group for the tank with the decision taken by the Defense Industry Executive Committee (SSIK), while the agreement for the development of the power group was signed with a ceremony held on April 24, and the talks with the relevant companies are underway for the 250-unit mass production program.