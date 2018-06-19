Senate takes the first step to temporarily block F-35 deliveries to Turkey

The U.S. Senate took the first step late Monday to block the delivery of F-35 warplanes to Turkey with an amendment within a $716 billion defense policy bill backing President Donald Trump's call for a bigger, stronger military but setting up a potential battle with the White House over Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE Corp.

The bill containing the amendment that aims to prohibit F-35 sales to Turkey, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) still needs to be passed by the House and is not expected to become law until later in the summer.

Before it can become law, the bill must be reconciled with one already passed by the House of Representatives. That compromise measure must then be passed by both chambers and signed into law by Trump.

Lockheed Martin, the maker of the warplane, said that it still expects to hand over F-35s to Turkey in a ceremony that will take place in Fort Worth, Texas on June 21.

It is a possibility that Trump veto the bill over the sanctions it proposes against the Chinese telecom company ZTE.

The President pledged on Sunday to help ZTE Corp "get back into business, fast" after a U.S. ban crippled the Chinese technology company, offering a job-saving concession to Beijing ahead of high-stakes trade talks this week.

Trump's unexpected announcement was a stunning reversal, given Washington's tough stance on Chinese trade practices that have put the world's two largest economies on course for a possible trade war.

The bill is more likely to include a much less stringent provision, included in the House bill, that would bar the Defense Department from dealing with any entity using telecommunications equipment or services from ZTE or another Chinese company, Huawei Technologies.

Republicans and Democrats have expressed national security concerns about ZTE after it broke an agreement to discipline executives who had conspired to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

The U.S. government placed a ban on ZTE earlier this year, but the Trump administration reached an agreement to lift the ban while it is negotiating broader trade agreements with China and looking to Beijing for support during negotiations to halt North Korea's nuclear weapons program.