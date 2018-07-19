Turkey's first locally-made aircraft carrier to be delivered in 2021

The construction of Turkey's first nationally built aircraft carrier, the TCG Anadolu, which can be configured as a light aircraft carrier, in Istanbul's Sedef Shipyard is gathering pace.

The 231-meter-long landing platform dock, which started being built after the signing of a contract in 2015, will be delivered to the Naval Forces Command in April 2021.

With the multipurpose amphibious assault ship joining the navy, Turkey will be one of 14 countries in the world with an aircraft carrier. The TCG Anadolu, which is being produced with a local content ratio of 68 percent, will be one of the world's most advanced aircraft carriers. The 32-meter-wide giant ship will be capable of moving 9,000 miles (14,500 kilometers) without refueling.

The production of the highly anticipated attack ship, which consists of 114 blocks, will boost the capacity of Turkish naval forces and increase the operational capability of the Turkish Navy.

Officials said in March approximately 90 percent of the [building] blocks were at the end of production, adding that immediately after the manufacturing phase, fittings will be carried out.

It was also reported previously that the value of the project was over 1 billion euros. With the TCG Anadolu, the Turkish Armed Forces will be able to conduct operations against oceanic and transoceanic countries. Designed to carry 50 tanks, seven fighter aircraft (F35-B short takeoff and vertical landing), 10 helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, assault boats, 27 amphibious armored vehicles, six personnel carrier armored vehicles and 1,423 soldiers, the TCG Anadolu will also be like a full-fledged hospital in terms of the health care infrastructure it will offer to its staff.

The vessel is intended to meet the various needs and requirements of the Turkish Armed Forces, such as sustaining long-endurance, long-distance military combat or humanitarian relief operations, while acting as a command center and flagship for the Turkish navy.