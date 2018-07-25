Defense, aerospace firms to attend SAHA EXPO 2018

Defense, aviation, maritime, space industry producers and suppliers will come together at the SAHA EXPO 2018 Defense and Aerospace Exhibition at Istanbul Expo Center on Sept. 13-15.

The fair, hosted by SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association, will be held for the first time.

It will bring together hundreds of companies, from giant defense contractors to small and medium-sized producers who take place in the supply international chain, the organizers said in a statement.

Turkish defense giants, including leading unmanned aerial platform developer Baykar and ASELSAN, are the platinum sponsors of the expo. Local defense contractors like BMC, Kale Group, Roketsan, Akım Metal and Altınay Aviation were also among the other sponsors of the event.

"Besides foundations and government institutions, such as the Defense Ministry, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Roketsan, ASELSAN and HAVELSAN, we will come together with other giant companies like Turkish Airlines, Turkish Technic, Baykar, BMC, Kale Group, as well as other armored vehicle manufacturers, vessel manufacturers, military-run factory managers, hydraulic producers, pneumatic manufacturers and aerospace companies during the three day of our fair. We will host the representatives and procurement delegations of the international defense, aviation, maritime and aircraft manufacturers. We will support our firms to increase their exports with bilateral business negotiations that will take place at an international level," Hasan Büyükdede, chairman of SAHA Istanbul, said.

The SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association was established in Turkey by 27 companies three years ago. It was established to help Turkey become a global power that can produce its own aircraft, ships, weapons and systems, so it can compete with the world with its technological infrastructure.

It was founded with the aim of developing a common synergy between some 65,000 industrialists. SAHA Istanbul currently has 268 members.