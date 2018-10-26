Turkish, Norwegian defense firms ink cooperation deal

Turkish defense firm Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM) has signed a cooperation protocol with DNV GL, one of the world's pioneering organizations in the maritime industry, for the certification of modernization activities of overseas naval platforms.

The cooperation protocol was signed at the International Naval Defense and Maritime Exhibition EURONAVAL 2018, organized for the 50th time this year at the Le Bourget Exhibition Center in Paris, France.

STM said in a statement that the agreement would provide certification of modernization activities of naval platforms.

Accordingly, STM, which carries out many important projects, such as corvette and submarine projects for the Turkish Navy, the Pakistan Navy Fleet Tanker (PNFT), submarine modernization and analysis of sea bases as part of the export task for military vessels given by the Presidency of Defense Industries, has undertaken global cooperation in the certification of naval platform modernization.

"Today, naval platforms are one of the most complex military systems and require the continuity of quality control processes with the latest technologies," the statement continued. "Together with DNV GL, we will ensure that the various foreign naval forces we provide modernization services have reliable naval fleets."

"DNV GL is a certification and classification organization with extensive experience in the certification and classification of military naval platforms, including structural elements, machinery and electrical/electronic equipment. We believe that the knowledge and experience of DNV GL will turn into a valuable partnership with STM," the statement read.

Under the agreement, DNV GL will provide detailed information on certification, compliance and project requirements at the qualification stage of modernization projects, while the agreement, the first activity of the two agencies in the military naval platform, may pave the way for other international projects in terms of repair, modernization and construction.