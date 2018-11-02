Roketsan, Aselsan to produce Turkey's first marine missiles

ASELSAN ranks No. 1 for revenue growth among defense firms: study

Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) said it signed deals with two local firms for the production of Turkey's first maritime missiles.

In a statement published Friday, the SSB said it signed an agreement for mass production of ATMACA cruise missiles with Roketsan.

Meanwhile, Turkish defense giant Aselsan will produce launch control systems and other equipment for the missiles, the statement added.

According to the SSB, the companies developed both the missiles and the launch systems using local resources.

The systems will be integrated into the MILGEM (National Ship) project, which was initiated in 2000 to locally design and build a fleet of multipurpose corvettes and frigates that will replace older ships.