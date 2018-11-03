Turkish armed drones to get new munition after test-fires

The miniature munition developed for the armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Bozok hit targets with precision in laser-guided shots.

Tests of Bozok munitions, developed with the resources of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey's (TÜBİTAK) Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE), are being carried out intensively.

Bozok's first test was carried out in July following the flight tests performed with the Bayraktar Tactical Block 2 (TB2) armed UAV produced by Baykar. Bozok hit the target successfully in the Gulf of Saros.

At the point reached in the projects, the system was evaluated with new test shots in the Gulf of Saros. Bozok was fired with laser guidance this time, successfully destroying its target.

Fired from the Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV, Bozok hit the target with precision. Bozok is expected to be operational next year.

Optimized through consideration of the original geometry and operational requirements for UAVs, Bozok will be able to serve with all UAVs developed by the Turkish defense industry. The new product of TÜBİTAK SAGE gives the UAVs the ability to attack, providing effective defense without endangering friendly elements in an asymmetric war environment. Its lightweight and miniature design offers operational flexibility for aerial vehicles with limited capacity.

Bozok's warhead was also optimized for antipersonnel target types in line with implementations and feedback in the field. With a weight of 16 kilograms, Bozok has an operational range of 9 kilometers.

Bayraktar TB2s have been working with Smart Micro Munition MAM-L developed by ROKETSAN since 2016. Having neutralized their targets with hundreds of MAM-L so far, the armed UAVs also started using MAM-C munitions this year.