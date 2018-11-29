Turkey, Russia will not use dollar, SWIFT for S-400 deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that it is impossible to seal the S-400 air defense system deal with Turkey in U.S. dollars.

The Russian president said the leaders of the two countries have agreed on another option.

Criticizing the U.S. administration for using the dollar as a pressure tool, he said Russia and its trade partners are working to create interbank payment systems independent of SWIFT.

In December 2017, Ankara agreed to buy two Russian-made S-400s in a deal worth over $2 billion. Turkish officials have repeatedly said that the purchase of the S-400 systems was made to fulfill the country's security needs. With the purchase of the S-400s, Ankara aims to boost its defense capabilities amid threats from PKK and Daesh terrorists at home and conflicts across its borders in Syria and Iraq.

Ankara has been disappointed with its NATO allies for their lack of cooperation in meeting its defense needs. On Oct. 25, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkey would begin the installment of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in October 2019.