New projects, human resources to be discussed at defense summit next week

The Defense Industry Presidency (SSB) will be organizing the "Turkish Defense Summit" for the first time next week to discuss issues such as the sector's needs, new projects and human resources.

The summit, to be held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency, will take place on Dec. 12-13 at the Presidential Congress and Culture Center in the capital of Ankara, a statement by the SSB read.

The two-day event, planned around the concept of "Global Power Turkey" and "Visionary Youth," will be bringing together high-level representatives of industry, public authorities and thousands of university students.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, relevant ministers and senior experts in the fields concerned are expected to deliver speeches at the summit.

At the event, organized on the basis of Turkey's vision of global power, the competence of the defense industry in transportation, communication, energy, health and other similar areas and contents related to protection levels, defense capability and domestic production will be shared with visitors.

The first day will see three panels being organized, namely "Defense Industry in Venture-Investment-Export Chain," "Qualified Human Resources for National Industrial Movement" and "Technology-Innovation-Production Trilogy."

Strategic developments in the defense industry will be addressed by the leading names of the sector and a sustainable information exchange will be provided among sector representatives.

Within the framework of the "Visionary Youth" program, issues such as the sustainability of the provision of qualified human resources for the defense industry and the awareness of university students related to national and domestic production will be discussed on the second day of the event.