Turkish defense firm seeks OK for exporting ATAK helicopters

Defense giant Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) applied for a license to export 30 of the T129 Advanced Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance (ATAK) helicopters to Pakistan, and the firm expects to receive the license in a short while, TAI's Corporate Marketing and Communications Head Tamer Özmen said.

He stressed that the rumors regarding the delayed delivery to Pakistan due to the export license issue are not true and that the program is continuing as it is.

Touching on the ATAK helicopter project during a presentation at an event in Ankara, Özmen said the production of ATAK, the most efficient attack helicopter of its class, is successfully progressing, saying that the helicopters are successfully operating within the scope of Land Forces Command and Gendarmerie General Command.

A contract was signed between TAI and Pakistan's Ministry of Defense Production to export 30 ATAK helicopters in July. In addition to the aforementioned sales agreement, TAI has assumed extensive responsibility in terms of logistics, spare parts, training and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the contract inked between the two countries marks the biggest defense industry export realized in the history of the Republic of Turkey.

The T129 ATAK helicopter is a new generation, tandem, two-seat, twin-engine helicopter specifically designed for attack and reconnaissance.

Developed in connection with the combat-proven AgustaWestland A129CBT, the new aircraft incorporates a new system philosophy with a new engine, new avionics, sight systems and weapons, modified airframe, an updated drive train and a new tail rotor. The power unit includes Light Helicopter Turbine Engine Company (LHTEC) CTS800-4A developed by Rolls-Royce and Honeywell.