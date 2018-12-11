After Pakistan, Philippines eyes Turkey's ATAK helicopter

The T129 ATAK Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopter, which has become one of the prominent export items of the defense industry, will be exported to the Philippines after Pakistan.

Filipino National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced that the Philippine Air Force has chosen the T129 ATAK Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopter, adding that their budget could afford eight to 10 units.

The Philippine Air Force was planning to purchase 24 attack helicopters within the scope of the Attack Helicopter Acquisition Project, but reduced the number due to budgetary concerns.

Turkey previously inked an agreement with Pakistan for the sale of 30 ATAK helicopters.

Designed in accordance with the challenging climate and geography conditions, the T129 ATAK is used in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior with the new generation mission and weapons systems and the highest performance and maneuverability features in its class. ATAK is one of the most important players in the competition in global markets with its features.