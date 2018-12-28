Turkish UAV ANKA makes maiden flight using domestically-developed engine

Turkey's ANKA Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) successfully completed its maiden flight using domestically-developed engine, Defense Industry chairman announced Thursday.

Turkish-made UAV Anka successfully completes maiden flight with domestically-developed engine PD-170https://t.co/MYqsLbFa2s pic.twitter.com/SDv6JH3q9j — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) December 28, 2018

The ANKA - the Turkish-made combat aircraft completed its check flight with the PD170 turbo diesel aerospace engine which was developed by TUSAŞ Engine Industries Inc. (TEI) in order to eliminate external dependence and respond to emerging needs of the industry.

İsmail Demir, Defense Industry Chairman announced the development on his twitter account.

"Our indigenous UAV made the first flight with its domestic and national motor PD-170. I would like to thank TEI Engine Industry and SSB (The Presidency of Defense Industries) staff who have been working since last night despite minus 10 degrees Celsius cold and made our country independent in an area. Congratulations for this," he wrote.

The domestically made engine will replace the engines that are already available from abroad and currently used in ANKA.

The development of the PD170 engine was first started in January 2017. The engine is top of the range in altitude power with 170 horsepower on 20.000 feet above and one of the best of its kind in fuel consumption and power / weight ratio.

The works on the PD220 engine, which will be an upper version of the PD170 engine, have also begun.