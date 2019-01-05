TEI's first domestic helicopter engine successfully tested

Developed by TUSAŞ Engine Industries Inc. (TEI), Turkey's first domestic helicopter power unit, the turboshaft engine TS1400, was successfully tested Friday with the participation of Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank at the company's plant in the central Anatolian province of Eskişehir.

The TS1400 turboshaft engine designed for the T625 General Purpose Helicopter, which has been recently named "Gökbey," ran for the first time in June when the first ignition of the engine was accomplished. The Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) announced on its official twitter account; "As part of our domestic engine development project for T625 helicopter, the prototype of the core motor which constitutes the main core of the motor was completed and the initial ignition was successfully performed."

The TS1400 is also expected to be used on HÜRKUŞ training aircraft and Advanced Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopter T129 ATAK, as well as its derivatives developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The engine, which will be driven by 1400 horsepower, is planned to be in serial production in 2024 after eight years of development. The production unit will, however, be powered by two TS1400 turboshaft engines.

TEI's Turboshaft Engine Development Project (TEDP) looks to decrease dependence on foreign sources while enabling domestic production of engine systems, which constitute one of the most important components of these projects, and increasing the percentage of indigenous production in these projects.

The capabilities, gained under the Turboshaft Engine Development Project, will be supplemented as necessary, and enable the domestic aircraft engine to be developed to satisfy changing needs.