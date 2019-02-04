Defense giant ASELSAN to hold summit on nationalization, of defense industry

One of the leading companies in the Turkish defense industry, ASELSAN, is scheduled to share its ambitions and expectations of other stakeholders with 2,000 industrialists at the Coalition for Domestic Production Summit tomorrow in Ankara.

The event is being held for the first time this year with the theme of nationalization.

In addition to vision sharing, ASELSAN's current and planned nationalization efforts will be conveyed at the gathering which is planned to be an annual event.

Some 2,000 industrial representatives, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises from many parts of Turkey - Ankara, Istanbul, Kocaeli, Izmir and Konya, in particular - will participate in the summit.

Additionally, more than 2,500 participants and representatives from clusters, chambers of industry and commerce in different regions of the country - including Turkish Armed Forces Foundation companies, ASELSAN's domestic subsidiaries, relevant public institutions and organizations such as the Defense Industry Presidency, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Support Administration (KOSGEB) and Development Agency, OSTIM (Middle East Industry and Trade Center) Defense and Aerospace Cluster, the SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association, the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry Defense and the Aerospace Cluster - are expected to attend.

Deputy ministers of national defense, industry and technology, and defense industry vice presidents are scheduled to participate in the Alliance on the Road to Nationalization panel that will focus on collaborations between the state and the private sector.

In the nationalization panel to be organized with the participation of company officials, steps taken in nationalization studies by ASELSAN, success stories and methods by which the studies will be carried out will be discussed.

At the ASELSAN National and Domestic Product Board stand, information regarding products to be nationalized will be shared with companies.

Among materials that ASELSAN has already supplied from abroad, those to be nationalized in the first stage will be exhibited with brochures. In line with the shared information, one-to-one talks will be held with candidate companies on nationalization.

With regards to the participant profile, the nationalization message will not be limited to defense but can produce effective outputs for many sectors.