ASELSAN to equip Turkey's F-16s with new nose radar

The F-16 AESA Nose Radar Development Project has been launched in order to meet the need for modernization of the radars of the F-16 aircraft in the Air Force Command inventory with new generation radars with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) antenna technology.

According to the annual report of the Turkish defense giant ASELSAN, activities for radar systems were carried out in cooperation with universities and domestic solution partners by using design, production and test infrastructures at the company's Gölbaşı Radar and Electronic Technology Center. With these activities, in addition to meeting the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) with advanced technology and original systems, it is aimed to realize the sales of radar systems abroad and expand the field of activity with civil radar applications. Last year, in line with these targets, ASELSAN retained its business development, conceptual definition, design, production, platform integration, testing, delivery, and post-delivery support activities for radars that would serve on different platforms. ASELSAN previously provided new electronic warfare system SPEWS-II for Turkey's F-16 jets.

Meanwhile, in Konya, the foundation of the factory to manufacture remote-controlled weapons systems and weapons was laid by ASELSAN Konya Weapons Systems Inc.

Speaking at the factory's first stage groundbreaking ceremony in Konya's Selçuklu district, Defense Industry Vice President Mustafa Murat Şeker said Turkey has been making serious exports in the defense industry sector in recent years. "We want to raise $2 billion in exports to $10 billion. We have to work harder and increase our ability and capacity in the defense industry," he continued.

Haluk Görgün, Chairman and General Manager of ASELSAN, stated that remote-controlled weapons systems were put into service in 18 different countries, led by Turkey.

Görgün emphasized that the investment in Konya will be an important step in reducing external dependency in the defense industry and ensuring regional development.