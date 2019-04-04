Turkish defense firms take stage as South America's leading defense expo kicks off

The 12th Latin American Defense and Security Exhibition (LAAD 2019), attended by 17 Turkish defense industry companies under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industry (SSB), has kicked off on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Turkish companies are showcasing their products at the event, which over 400 international companies operating in the defense industry participate in. The exhibition features armored vehicle platforms manufactured by Turkish defense industry firms, as well as various unmanned land and aerial vehicles, marine systems, weapon systems, electronic systems, munitions, simulators, military textile products, and logistics support products.

Mehmet Akif Nacar, deputy general manager of HAVELSAN Training and Simulation Technologies, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they held important talks within the scope of the exhibition, adding that they have plans to be more effective in the Latin American market in the coming years.

Nacar said the parachute simulator has been one of the highlights of the event.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Turkey's T129 ATAK, one of the most effective attack helicopters in its class, was also introduced at the fair and attracted great interest from the participants.

TAI Corporate Marketing and Communications Chairman Tamer Özmen said the exhibition has so far been very productive, noting that on the first day, the Vice President of Brazil Antonio Hamilton Martins Mourao, Land Forces Commander Edson Leal Pujol and top officials from the Air Force visited their stands and received information about all the products.

The Brazilian Army Aviation Command held a roadshow for the T129 ATAK helicopter in Brazil on March 25-28, prior to the expo. The helicopter received high praise following a number of flights in the country. Özmen further noted that the ATAK helicopter stood out during the exhibition, underlining that especially due to its success on the roadshow and its magnificent flight above Rio, the T129 ATAK helicopter has attracted the attention of commanders, land aviation personnel and other participants.

"Brazil's geography is huge," he continued. "The country's need for an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for reconnaissance and surveillance purposes has also been brought up today. We have held very fruitful talks with the top officials. We have seen the potential of Brazil to cooperate with Turkey, especially in the defense industry." Pointing to the positive reflection of the exhibition, Özmen said they hope to return to Turkey with new contracts. Held every two years as the leading defense exhibition in Latin America, LAAD 2019 will continue until April 5.