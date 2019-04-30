Turkey, Russia work on aircraft, armor parts

Russia and Turkey are jointly working on creating promising aircraft and helicopters, and also components for armor, the press office of Russia's state arms seller Rosoboronexport, part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, reported yesterday.

"We have a number of joint projects for developing promising aircraft and rotorcraft platforms, components for the armor and the after-sale maintenance of the armaments supplied," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

Turkey is also showing interest in the newest Russian combat modules, air defense systems with different range capabilities and anti-tank weapons. Despite rivals' interference in bilateral relations, Russia and Turkey are coping with the difficulties that arise, the chief executive stressed.

"At present, we are discussing with our Turkish partners about the implementation of some of the most important projects in the sphere of military and technical cooperation and in the civilian industry... We are undoubtedly ready for various formats of technological cooperation, including such science-intensive spheres as the aerospace industry, helicopter-building and the energy sector," the Rosoboronexport press office quoted Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov as saying.

The Rosoboronexport and Rostec chiefs announced this on the eve of the IDEF'19 defense industry exhibition to be held in Istanbul from April 30-May 3. The exhibition will showcase equipment for land troops, the navy, the air force, security technologies, space technologies, onboard systems and also helicopters, ships, electronics, security systems, transportation and logistics equipment and systems.