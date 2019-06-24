US sanctions won't deter Turkey from buying S-400s, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Regardless of U.S. commentary or any decision to impose sanctions on Turkey, Ankara has already bought the Russian S-400 missile defense system, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday.

Speaking to reporters at a joint press conference with his Rwandan counterpart Richard Sezibera, Çavuşoğlu said it was "out of the question" for Turkey to walk away from the S-400s as Ankara is already discussing the delivery dates of the missile systems.

"Turkey urgently needs air defense. We cannot say 'NATO should protect us' if there is an attack because, let's be honest, NATO can only protect 30% Turkish airspace. It was the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands that pulled out Patriots when we needed them the most," Çavuşoğlu said.

Regarding Washington's decision to expel Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program, Çavuşoğlu said other partners of the program were unhappy with the move.

"All decisions should be made with a consensus. Turkey is a partner of the F-35 program and has significant contributions. We contributed more than $1 billion to the program. These sorts of decisions made by the U.S. are against the partnership deal. Other partners of the program are unhappy with this move too," he said.

The minister said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump confirmed with each other to meet on the sidelines of G-20 in Japan to discuss the issue of the S-400s, as well as other topics including developments in Syria.

Turkey and the United States have been at odds on several fronts including Ankara's decision to buy the S-400s, claiming that the Russian-made system cannot be integrated into NATO systems. Washington says it would jeopardize Turkey's role in building Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, which it says would be compromised by the S-400s.

Earlier this month, the U.S. said the training of Turkish pilots will end on July 31 and Turkey would not be allowed to take final possession of the four F-35 aircraft it bought. Washington also warned that Ankara's purchase of the Russian system could hamper America's future relationship with Turkey.

Ankara has repeatedly said it was ready to discuss Washington's concerns. It proposed forming a joint working group to Washington to assess whether the S-400s would pose a threat to NATO; however, the U.S. has not taken any steps to form the technical team.

Turkey decided in 2017 to purchase the S-400 system following protracted efforts to purchase air defense systems from the U.S. with no success.

In trying to persuade Turkey to give up the Russian missiles, the United States has offered to sell its rival Raytheon Co. Patriot missile defense systems. Turkey has responded that it was the U.S.' refusal to sell Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding Russia offered a better deal, including technology transfers.