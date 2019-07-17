Turkey's involvement in F-35 program impossible, White House says

It is no longer possible for Turkey to be involved in the F-35 program, the White House said Wednesday, citing Turkey's decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system as the main reason behind the decision.

"The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities," the White House said in a statement, adding that the U.S. has been actively working with Turkey to provide air defense solutions to meet its legitimate air defense needs.

The White House statement highlighted Turkey's stance as a trusted partner and NATO ally for over six decades.

"The United States still greatly values our strategic relationship with Turkey. As NATO Allies, our relationship is multi-layered, and not solely focused on the F-35."

The statement continued by saying that the U.S. will continue to maintain strong relations with Turkey.