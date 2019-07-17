   
Turkey's involvement in F-35 program impossible, White House says

It is no longer possible for Turkey to be involved in the F-35 program, the White House said Wednesday, citing Turkey's decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system as the main reason behind the decision.

"The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities," the White House said in a statement, adding that the U.S. has been actively working with Turkey to provide air defense solutions to meet its legitimate air defense needs.

The White House statement highlighted Turkey's stance as a trusted partner and NATO ally for over six decades.

"The United States still greatly values our strategic relationship with Turkey. As NATO Allies, our relationship is multi-layered, and not solely focused on the F-35."

The statement continued by saying that the U.S. will continue to maintain strong relations with Turkey.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara decided in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400 system.

After the purchase, U.S. officials advised Turkey to buy the U.S. Patriot missile system rather than the S-400s, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge.

But Turkey has emphasized that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO operability and would not pose a threat to the alliance. It has also repeatedly said it was ready to discuss Washington's concerns. It proposed forming a joint working group with Washington to assess whether the S-400s would pose a threat to NATO; however, the U.S. has not taken any steps to form the technical team.

