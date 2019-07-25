First batch of S-400 delivery complete, Defense Ministry says

The first part of the delivery of Russian S-400 missile defense system has been completed, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the 30 plane-loads of S-400 hardware and equipment were delivered to capital Ankara from Russia as part of the first batch.

According to sources inside the ministry, the second part of the shipment will also be delivered to Ankara.

Meanwhile, the sources also said negotiations were still ongoing with the U.S. over Raytheon's Patriot missile system as well.

The delivery of S-400 components began in the second week of July.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara decided in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400 system.

After the purchase, U.S. officials advised Turkey to buy the U.S. Patriot missile system rather than the S-400s, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey said would also consider the U.S.' offer on Patriot missiles if the terms were agreeable but officials previously said what Washington had offered so far was far from reasonable.

The White House said last week that it was no longer possible for Turkey to be involved in the F-35 program after parts of S-400 began arriving in Ankara. The U.S. also said it would impose sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which aims to prevent countries from purchasing military equipment from Russia.