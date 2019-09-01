Baykar’s latest armed drone completes its first engine test

Leading unmanned aerial platform developer Baykar's latest armed drone the Akıncı, an upgraded version of the company's trademark platform TB Bayraktar, completed its first engine test Sunday, company's Chief Technology Officer Selçuk Bayraktar announced on Twitter.

"We just finished the test," Bayraktar wrote.

Dubbed "the flying fish," the Akıncı drone is an important step for Baykar Makina to accomplish their aim to upgrade UAV technology. Operated with two turbine engines, the Akıncı will carry nearly 1.5 tons in useful load: 900 kilograms external and 450 kilograms internal. The platform can be controlled via domestically developed satellites.

The Akıncı armed drone will be equipped with domestically developed sightline and satellite communication system, electronic support pod, multipurpose air radar, synthetic aperture radar and meteorological radar. The platform will operate with various ammunition configurations.

Baykar Makina's drones are uniquely developed with domestic resources and make significant contributions by multiplying the existing force and capabilities in operations at home and abroad.