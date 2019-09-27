Russia, Turkey in talks on possible supply of Su-35 fighter jets: Russian official

Russia and Turkey are holding talks about the possible sale of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, but it is too early to talk about a concrete deal, RIA news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying on Friday.

Both sides recently discussed cooperation on Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets, aviation engines and electronic warfare systems on the sidelines of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019, when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid a visit to Moscow to his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Turkey has been at odds with the United States over its deal with Russia for S-400 missile systems. The U.S. suspended Turkey, a fellow NATO member, from its F-35 stealth fighter program in reaction to Ankara's purchase. Washington argued the S-400 would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance and refused to step back from the deal.