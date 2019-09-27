   
Russia, Turkey in talks on possible supply of Su-35 fighter jets: Russian official

DAILY SABAH WITH REUTERS
ISTANBUL
Published 27.09.2019
Updated 27.09.2019 15:08
A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter lands at the Russian military base of Hmeimim near Syria's Mediterranean coast on September 26, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Russia and Turkey are holding talks about the possible sale of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, but it is too early to talk about a concrete deal, RIA news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying on Friday.

Both sides recently discussed cooperation on Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets, aviation engines and electronic warfare systems on the sidelines of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019, when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid a visit to Moscow to his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Turkey has been at odds with the United States over its deal with Russia for S-400 missile systems. The U.S. suspended Turkey, a fellow NATO member, from its F-35 stealth fighter program in reaction to Ankara's purchase. Washington argued the S-400 would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance and refused to step back from the deal.

