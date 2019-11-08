Turkey's domestic Bayraktar TB2 UAVs complete tests in Ukraine

The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which were domestically produced by Turkey’s leading unmanned aerial platform developer Baykar, successfully completed acceptance tests in Ukraine, the company said in a statement Friday.

Officials from Baykar, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Ukrspecexport of Ukraine’s defense industry had also signed an agreement on the final delivery of the UAVs in Kyiv, the statement noted.

The statement was shared on Baykar’s official Twitter account, which added that cooperation with Ukraine will continue growing.

Looking to boost its defensive capabilities in the wake of Russian aggression, Ukraine announced the agreement to purchase 12 TB2 drones in January.

In September, Ukrainian Air Force personnel completed training to operate the drones. Ukraine successfully tested the first TB2 drones in March.

The Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, produced by Baykar and operationally used since 2015, have continued to support the fight against terror in other regions while providing effective surveillance, reconnaissance and fire support.

Performing active reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence flights, the Bayraktar TB2 can transmit images to operation centers without delay and engage targets.

It boasts a service ceiling of 8,239 meters (27,030 feet) and a flight endurance of 24 hours. It can carry 150 kilograms (330 pounds) of payload and can be operated day and night.