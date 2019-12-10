Turkish defense giant ASELSAN to open offices in Pakistan, Ukraine

Turkey's defense giant ASELSAN is preparing to launch offices in Pakistan and Ukraine on Jan. 1 with the aim of bolstering its marketing opportunities.



ASELSAN currently sells its products to 65 countries, and the company is aiming to expand its defense transactions with Ukraine, which has shown interest in Turkish defense products, and Pakistan, to which Turkey delivered a navy fleet tanker last year, recording the highest single-item defense export.



The company also has offices in Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Qatar, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Northern Macedonia. The localization efforts of the company in the countries it operates in boosts export capacity. The offices are run by Turkish general managers and employ local staff.



ASELSAN, which reached $1.87 billion in revenue in 2018, is expected to close 2019 with $2.9 billion in revenue.



ASELSAN is active in military and civil telecommunications, radar, electronic warfare, defense, weapons, command control and navigation systems.



According to the Defense News Top 100 list 2018, ASELSAN ranked 52nd in the list with $1.8 billion in defense revenue last year. Another report published by the Swedish-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on Monday also revealed that ASELSAN ranked 54th among the largest 100 defense companies.



The SIPRI on Monday also revealed that ASELSAN ranked 54th among the largest 100 defense companies.