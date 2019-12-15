Leading global manufacturers to attend SAHA EXPO 2020

The recent breakthroughs in Turkey's defense industry have turned the attention of the leading global players toward the country.

Leading defense manufacturers from the U.S., the EU, Ukraine and Malaysia will visit Turkey in March to attend the SAHA EXPO, a defense and aerospace exhibition organized by SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association.

Global defense giants like Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Airbus will explore elaborate cooperation opportunities and discuss joint investment and technology transfer opportunities at the event.

SAHA EXPO 2020 will also hold business meetings and is seen as an important event where new partnership deals will be signed.

Another feature of the exhibition is that it is closed to those who only want to come to Turkey to sell goods. SAHA Istanbul Secretary-General İlhami Keleş told the Turkish language daily, Sabah, that their event prefers those who come for joint production over those who come to sell goods.

Keleş explained that the exhibition, which will be held on March 25-28 at the Istanbul Exhibition Center, is a specialized fair. "The occupancy rate has exceeded 50%. We attach importance to its international dimension," he added.

"International contractors were also invited. There is space for 301 companies. There will be many foreign companies as well. We expect serious participation from Ukraine this year. There was quite a turn-out from the Far East, especially Malaysia and Indonesia," he said.

Noting that the U.S. companies showed great interest in SAHA EXPO, Keleş said they have held talks with the American Commercial Attache and were waiting for final approvals from the head offices of the companies.