Turkey's homegrown air-to-air missile hits target with pinpoint accuracy

The Gökdoğan (Peregrine) missile – one of two missiles domestically developed under Turkey's first air-to-air missiles project – successfully completed a test by fully engaging the target.

The project for Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan missiles, which was initiated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council's (TÜBİTAK) Defense Industry Research and Development Institute (SAGE), is set to be completed this year.

SAGE will transfer the project to a producer after completion of the development process. SAGE's work on air-to-air missiles began in 2013. It developed Gökdoğan as a short-range, highly maneuverable and infrared seeker, and Bozdoğan as a long-range, active radar seeker missile.

The Bozdoğan and Gökdoğan missiles were first introduced at the 13th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2017) and both missiles underwent ballistic launches from the ground. These tests measured the rockets' engine performance, without the guidance for the ability to destroy targets. The tests were completed in the Black Sea province of Sinop.

SAGE has already realized many successful projects including Turkey's first national intelligence ammunition package.