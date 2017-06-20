In a first ministerial level visit in almost 14 years, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be in Japan for a state visit on June 20-22.



During his visit, Çavuşoğlu will meet Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Minister of the Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, along with members of the Japanese-Turkish Parliamentary Friendship group.

The foreign minister will also be received by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and is expected to deliver a speech titled "Developments in the Middle East and the Role of Turkey" at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

During the meetings, Çavuşoğlu will discuss bilateral ties as well as further opportunities for cooperation between Turkey and Japan, as well as exchanging views on regional and international issues.