FM Çavuşoğlu urges Russia and Iran to fulfill responsibilities in Syria

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu urged Iran and Russia to realize duties as guarantor states in Syria and stop Assad regime violations against the moderate opposition forces in Idlib.



Speaking on Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk, Çavuşoğlu said that Russia and Iran have no excuses for attacks by the regime, noting that violations cannot happen without the support of the two countries.

Çavuşoğlu said that they were expecting some ceasefire violations, but the latest situation went beyond the limits.

The violations taking place in besieged areas, including Idlib, where some terrorists were able to enter, especially pose threats to civilians, Çavuşoğlu said, adding that it is not logical to completely shell besieged areas.

"If there is a terrorist organization in a region, its location needs to be determined through field work and intelligence sources, and careful operations can be carried out against them accordingly" he said, adding that what is currently happening in Idlib is unacceptable as civilians and moderate opposition forces are being attacked on the pretext that the Nusra Front and other terrorists are located there.

"What was the point of launching Astana talks if civilians were to be bombed? And why are we discussing Sochi talks now?" Çavuşoğlu said, adding that the regime is advancing toward Idlib with "different intentions."

The foreign minister also noted that they plan to hold a meeting on Syria with like-minded countries in Turkey, following the summit that will be held in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi.

He highlighted once again that attacks by the Assad regime need to be stopped immediately in order to get results in Sochi.