Discussion on FETÖ leader Gülen's extradition to continue, US envoy says

The discussion on the extradition of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fetullah Gülen will continue "intensely" in the weeks and months ahead, the U.S. Embassy's Charge d'Affaires, Philip Kosnett, said Thursday.

In reply to official Anadolu Agency's question in parliament in capital Ankara, Kosnett said the U.S. and Turkey had signed an extradition treaty "which governs the process for extradition," Kosnett said. "Our Justice Department and the Turkish Justice Ministry are collaborating very closely to make sure that the American sides receive all the necessary information to pursue this matter."

He added that the ongoing discussion will be continuing "quite intensely in the weeks and months ahead."

Turkey has repeatedly called for Gülen's extradition in the aftermath of the 2016 defeated coup. Orchestrated by FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Gülen, the coup attempt on July 15, 2016 left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, as well as having a large network of influence and intimidation abroad.