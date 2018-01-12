Turkey condemns Israel’s new settlement expansion, use of excessive force

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned on Friday Israel's plans to build new settlement units in the occupied West Bank as well as its use of excessive force against Palestinians.

"We strongly condemn the Israeli authorities' advancement procedure related to the construction of more than 1,000 additional housing units in illegal settlements in the West Bank which they keep under occupation, and the loss of two lives in Gaza and Nablus due to the acts of the occupying power," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara also demanded Israel "to stop this irresponsible attitude violating the fundamental rights of Palestinian people, primarily their right to live."

According to the foreign ministry, Israel's actions that violate international law and relevant U.N. resolutions pose the risk of causing another conflict in the region.

On Thursday, Israeli authorities approved some 1,122 new settlement units deep in the illegally occupied West Bank, further hampering hopes for the two-state solution.