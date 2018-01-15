   
President Erdoğan meets with Qatari emir in Ankara

President Erdoğan (2nd R) meeting with Qatari Emir Al Thani (L), flanked by Energy Minister Albayrak (R) and Qatari foreign minister (2nd L) in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 15, 2018. (AFP Photo/Presidential Press Service/Kayhan Özer)
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The two leaders were expected to discuss bilateral relations and regional matters, the presidency said ahead of the meeting.

Turkish-Qatari relations reached new heights after a handful of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia abruptly severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the emirate, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The Qatari government has denied the accusation, blasting the blockade as unjustified and a violation of international law.

Amid the riff, Turkey has provided increased support to Qatar, boosting food and other imports to meet the country's shortages.

